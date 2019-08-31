Steven Allen and Diana Lynn Farrington

CHESTERTON, IN - Steven Allen and Diana Lynn Farrington, both age 65 of Chesterton, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. They were married for 45 years.

Steven was born on February 21, 1954 in Valparaiso, IN to Allen D. and Betty (Frenzke) Farrington. Diana was born on January 28, 1954 in Lafayette, IN to Donald Massey and Shirley (Barry) Mooney. Both are preceded in death by their parents.

They are survived by their sons, Shawn (Diane) and Keith (Tiffany) Farrington; grandchildren, Kody, Kaleb, Danica, Hunter, Alexis and Michael; Steven's brother, Mark Farrington and his sister, Karen Hanchar and Diana's sisters, Lorri Hurt, Vickie Kamaski and Tracy Brown.

Steven was the former owner of Napa Auto Parts in Chesterton and a bus driver for Duneland Schools. He enjoyed painting, learning to play guitar and watching his grandchildren play sports and do activities. Diana loved to garden and read. She was a member of the Chesterton Women's Auxiliary. They both volunteered for the Chesterton Trojan Guard. Steven and Diana loved spending time with their family, especially their grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN 46304 with Pastor Allen Wright officiating. Memorial visitation will be on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 5:00 pm until time of service at 6:00 pm. Memorial donation may be made to VNA Hospice, 501 Marquette Street, Valparaiso, IN 46383. To leave online condolences to the family, please visit www.ee-fh.com.