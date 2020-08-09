1/1
Steven Clifford Holzbach
1957 - 2020
Steven Clifford Holzbach

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Clifford Holzbach age 62, was born on December 15, 1957. He was an East Chicago resident for most of his life. He passed away from Covid-19 on July 31, 2020.

Steven is survived by his son, Steven W. Holzbach; parents, Betty and William Holzbach; sister, Laura (Mike) Conquest; brother, David Holzbach; former wife, Alexis Dedelow; aunts, Dolores (late James) Clark and Stephanie (late Roger) Casey; uncle, James (late Patricia) Casey.

Steven will be fondly remembered by numerous nieces, a nephew, cousins, companion, Sandy Saucedo and many, many friends.

Preceded in death by sister, Linda Holzbach Jakubowicz in 2014 and aunt, Shirley Byers. Steven attended St Mary Grade School and was a 1976 graduate of East Chicago Roosevelt High School where he excelled in football, baseball and basketball. He received all conference and all-state honors in football his senior year. Steven attended Wabash Valley College on a baseball scholarship and went on to briefly play at Indiana State University. Years later, he was inducted into the East Chicago Sports Hall of Fame. Steven was currently employed by the City of East of Chicago in the Sanitation Department. Steven's joy was golf and was fortunate enough to sink 2 "Holes-in-One" and he never stopped trying for another. He loved the game and the fellows who played with him. Steven enjoyed all sports and he was an avid White Sox fan. May his spirit be eternal and his love always present in your heart. He will be missed by all, forgotten by none...our beloved Steven. Because of this terrible virus that took Steven's life, funeral services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Father Blaney's Share Foundation or to charity of choice. chapellawnfunerals.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Lawn Funeral Home
8178 Cline Avenue
Crown Point, IN 46307
2193659554
