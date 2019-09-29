Steven Duane "Wolf" Stoller

LACROSSE, IN - Steven Duane "Wolf" Stoller, 67, a lifelong resident of LaCrosse, Indiana passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019. He was born November 25, 1951 in LaPorte County to Duane H. and Doris J. Stoller (Trapp). Steve graduated from LaCrosse High School in 1970. He then remained in LaCrosse where he farmed with his father on the family farm, until they both retired from farming in 2014.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Duane H. Stoller and Doris J. (Trapp) Stoller, and an infant brother, Steven Craig Stoller. He married the love of his life, Deborah (Jonas) Stoller on November 25, 1980. Steve had two children who loved him more than anything, Brian (Danielle) Stoller from Texas, and Tracy (Brandon McCoin) Stoller from LaCrosse. Steve has two grandchildren whom he cherished, Valice Stoller and Greyson McCoin (Stoller). Steve has two surviving siblings, Donald G. Stoller (Ruth Wise) and Gwenn (Stoller) Rinkenberger (Timothy). He was adored by his two nephews, Jeffrey and Karl Rinkenberger.

Steve grew up on the farm in LaCrosse, Indiana where he lived his life farming, hunting, fishing, trapping, and searching the area for mushrooms and Indian artifacts. Steve drove the school bus, played bass guitar and was excellent at pool. Steve loved fresh water fishing with friends and family in Port Clinton, Ohio and deep sea fishing with his cousins from Miami.

Steve died like he lived, and he will be sorely missed by all of his friends and his family. His passing has left a huge hole in our hearts. Life will never be the same without him here.

A memorial visitation will take place on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at Kosanke Funeral Home, 105 E. Indiana Ave., Kouts. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to .