Service Information
PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE - Crown Point
811 E. Franciscan Drive
Crown Point, IN
46307
(121)-966-34302
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE - Crown Point
811 E. Franciscan Drive
Crown Point, IN 46307
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
First Christian Church
495 S. Indiana Ave
Crown Point, IN
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM
First Christian Church
495 S. Indiana Ave
Crown Point, IN
Obituary
VALPARAISO, IN -

Steven E. Struble, age 68 of Valparaiso; formerly of Hebron and Crown Point, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

Steven is survived by his wife, Marianne (nee Jones) Struble of 23 years; four children: Steven Lee (Jenna) Struble, Michael (Katie) Struble, Chad Henry, Tonya (Kyle) Lippens; 13 grandchildren; and brother Ronald G. (Susan) Struble. Preceded in death by his parents Cornelius and Clara Struble.

Mr. Struble was a lifelong member of First Christian Church in Crown Point. He was a 1969 graduate of Crown Point High School and was a groundskeeper for Chapel Lawn and Calumet Park Cemetery. Steve was an avid Cardinals and Packers fan. He was a loving and devoted husband and he greatly loved spending time with and spoiling his grandkids.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE (811 E. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point) on Monday from 4:00-8:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. DIRECTLY from First Christian Church (495 S. Indiana Ave., Crown Point) with Rev. Dave Maddack officiating. There will be visitation at the church 1/2 hour prior to services. He will be laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Published in The Times on May 12, 2019
