Guest Book
  • "Steve was a very kind, funny and intelligent man. I had and..."
    - cynthia whitfield
  • "My Dear Friend Sandy, So very sorry for your loss. Your dad..."
    - Sheryl Moore
  • "Im going to miss You grandpa.You will always Be in my heart"
  • "A fine mani, always with a greeting smile. Condolences to..."
    - Bob & Harriet Onda
  • "Steve, I's so sorry to hear of your Dad's passing. He was a..."
    - Gloria Nystrom
Service Information
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Merrillville
6360 Broadway
Merrillville, IN
46410
(121)-998-09070
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Merrillville
6360 Broadway
Merrillville, IN 46410
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:30 AM
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Merrillville
6360 Broadway
Merrillville, IN 46410
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 17, 2019
12:00 PM
S.S. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
5885 Harrison St.
Merrillville, IN
View Map
Obituary
Steven Fadell

PORTAGE, IN - Steve Fadell, age 89 of Portage, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Survived by three children: Sandra Himden, Barbara (David) Lisak, Steven Fadell; grandchildren: Dawn (Jeff) Bliss, Shannon Himden, Christopher (Marsha) Garrison, Stephanie (James) Overbo, Julie Wisner, Jessica Lisak, Eric (Kendra) Lisak, Brianna Lisak, Natalie Fadell; six great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Fadell; son-in-law, Charles Garrison; daughter-in-law, Michelle Cogley. Preceded in death by wife, Barbara "Bess," daughter, Carolyn Garrison; son, Joseph Wisner.

Steve was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School, class of 1947. He was the developer of Camelot Estates, Manor, and Bowling Centers and served on the Gary Fire Department.

Family and friends may call at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11:30 AM from Pruzin Brothers Chapel and 12:00 PM from S.S. Peter & Paul Catholic Church (5885 Harrison St., Merrillville). Services will conclude at church and cremation will follow. He will be laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery. Memorials preferred to SELF (Special Education Learning Facility) 750 Ransom Road, Valparaiso, IN 46385

Published in The Times on May 15, 2019
