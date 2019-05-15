Steven Fadell

PORTAGE, IN - Steve Fadell, age 89 of Portage, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Survived by three children: Sandra Himden, Barbara (David) Lisak, Steven Fadell; grandchildren: Dawn (Jeff) Bliss, Shannon Himden, Christopher (Marsha) Garrison, Stephanie (James) Overbo, Julie Wisner, Jessica Lisak, Eric (Kendra) Lisak, Brianna Lisak, Natalie Fadell; six great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Fadell; son-in-law, Charles Garrison; daughter-in-law, Michelle Cogley. Preceded in death by wife, Barbara "Bess," daughter, Carolyn Garrison; son, Joseph Wisner.

Steve was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School, class of 1947. He was the developer of Camelot Estates, Manor, and Bowling Centers and served on the Gary Fire Department.

Family and friends may call at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11:30 AM from Pruzin Brothers Chapel and 12:00 PM from S.S. Peter & Paul Catholic Church (5885 Harrison St., Merrillville). Services will conclude at church and cremation will follow. He will be laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery. Memorials preferred to SELF (Special Education Learning Facility) 750 Ransom Road, Valparaiso, IN 46385

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.