Steven G. Walczak

LYNWOOD, IL - Steven G. Walczak, 70, of Lynwood, IL passed away on Saturday, January 12, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Gail; daughter, Christina (Jeramie) Clay; sisters: Marcy Schmidt and Bunny Vara; grandchildren: Jessica Douglas, Rebecca Kehoe, William Kehoe and Jade Gulley; great grandchildren: Aubrey, Camryn, Avery, Emersyn and Brynlee; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, many nephews and nieces. Steven was preceded in death by his parents George and Mary Walczak, and sisters Maryanne and Marlene.

Steven was a Veteran of the United State Marine Corps who served in Vietnam. He was a lifetime member of the VFW and American Legion and an avid golfer.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321 with sharing of memories at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Steven's name can be made to: , PO Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas or . "Semper Fidelis"