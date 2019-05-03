Steven K. Burcham

Guest Book
  • "I am so sorry for your loss, please accept my sincere..."
  • "I am truly and deeply sorry for your Loss. My warmest..."
    - M
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Mary Wilson
  • "I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of..."
Service Information
Fagen-Miller Funeral Home
8580 Wicker Avenue
St. John, IN
46373
(219)-365-2674
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Fagen-Miller Funeral Home
8580 Wicker Avenue
St. John, IN 46373
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Fagen-Miller Funeral Home
8580 Wicker Avenue
St. John, IN 46373
Obituary
Steven K. Burcham

CROWN POINT, IN - Steven K. Burcham, age 66, of Crown Point, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019. He is survived by his wife Julie Burcham, sister Penny (Walter) Ferguson, three children, several nephews, and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Max and Rosalie Burcham.

Visitation will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Avenue in St. John, on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 12:00 p.m. Burial Chapel Lawn Cemetery.

Steven was a man of principle and honor. He was practical, pragmatic, and had a big heart. His word was his bond, and charity came second nature. He was extremely loyal, faithful, and generous to those he knew. He had a passion for books and a vigorous love of history; specifically, World War history. He liked science-fiction and enjoyed playing games such as risk and rumicube; as well as various card games. Steven was a lifelong Hoosier, a patriot, and loved his country and surrounding communities. He was willing to help everybody. The world was a better place with him in it, and his impact will not be forgotten. www.fagenmiller.com
Published in The Times on May 3, 2019
