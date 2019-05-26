Steven "Steve" Luther Parks

HOBART, IN - Steven "Steve" Luther Parks, age 69, of Hobart, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 9:40 a.m., surrounded by his family, after a two-year battle with lung cancer and end stage COPD.

He was born in Hammond, IN on March 17, 1950. Steve graduated from Horace Mann High School, class of 1968. He served in the 82nd Airborne Division in the Army and survived Vietnam after jumping out of perfectly good airplanes. After coming home, Steve became a member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 142 in Gary, IN, where he retired as a business agent in June of 2011 after 39 years in the brotherhood. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Steve was a Chevrolet classic car and truck restorer because on a quiet night you can hear a Ford rust.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Luther "Whitey" and Doris Jean Parks. Steve is survived by his wife and soul mate of 39 years, Michelle Parks and his three girls, Amanda Murphy, Stefanee (Rick) Asche, and Jeni (Ace) Janes. He leaves behind eight grandchildren, Julia Cluver, Thomas (Ashley) Janes, Alexander Solivais, Andrew Dolan, John Cluver, Kenzie (Steven Jolly) Janes, Chloe Parker and Natalie Parker. Steve also leaves behind great-grandchildren, Gage and Skylar Janes. He is also survived by his name sake born on May 18, 2019, Jameson Steven Jolly.

Steve has chosen to be cremated and his ashes spread at a future date at his favorite fishing spot in Schneider, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Dunes Hospice, (888) 602-9004. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (HOBART) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com