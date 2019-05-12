Steven M. Lazzara (1962 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - The Staff of Thornridge Funeral Home
  • "My deepest sympathies. In the late 90s, I was a summer..."
    - Lynn Ross
  • "Steve will be truly missed for all the efforts he has made..."
    - Tom Weigel
  • "My sincere condolences for your loss. I hope the words of..."
  • "Steve we will miss you. Condolences to his family and loved..."
    - Rod Tonelli
Service Information
Thornridge Funeral Home
15801 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
Dolton, IL
60419
(708)-841-2300
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thornridge Funeral Home
15801 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
Dolton, IL 60419
View Map
Memorial Mass
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew the Apostle Church
768 Lincoln Ave
Calumet City, IL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Steven M. Lazzara

CHICAGO/FORMERLY OF CALUMET CITY, IL - Steven M. Lazzara, age 57, suddenly, late of Chicago, formerly of Calumet City. Beloved son of Michael and the late Millicent (nee Malak); loving brother of Michele (Tim); doting uncle of Angelina, Timothy, and Jackson. Steven was a Will County Land Use Planner with many years of dedicated service, and a former track manager at Route 66 Speedway.

Memorial Visitation Sunday, May 19th, from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at THORNRIDGE FUNERAL HOME (JANUSZ FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICE) 15801 S. Cottage Grove Ave., four blocks North of 162nd St. (Rte. 6) Dolton/South Holland. Memorial Mass Monday, May 20, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 768 Lincoln Ave., Calumet City. Future Inurnment Holy Cross Cemetery. (708)841-2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Times on May 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details