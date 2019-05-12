Steven M. Lazzara

CHICAGO/FORMERLY OF CALUMET CITY, IL - Steven M. Lazzara, age 57, suddenly, late of Chicago, formerly of Calumet City. Beloved son of Michael and the late Millicent (nee Malak); loving brother of Michele (Tim); doting uncle of Angelina, Timothy, and Jackson. Steven was a Will County Land Use Planner with many years of dedicated service, and a former track manager at Route 66 Speedway.

Memorial Visitation Sunday, May 19th, from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at THORNRIDGE FUNERAL HOME (JANUSZ FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICE) 15801 S. Cottage Grove Ave., four blocks North of 162nd St. (Rte. 6) Dolton/South Holland. Memorial Mass Monday, May 20, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 768 Lincoln Ave., Calumet City. Future Inurnment Holy Cross Cemetery. (708)841-2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com.