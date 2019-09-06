Steven M. Mihailovich

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Steven M. Mihailovich age 44 of Merrillville, formerly of East Chicago, passed away on Wednesday September 4, 2019. He is survived by his parents Stevan and Bernadette Mihailovich,; sisters Margaret, Amy, and Sarah; nieces Lindsay, and Melanie; nephew Zachary; grandfather Joseph S. Gadzala, and by his numerous Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.

Friends may meet with the family on Sunday September 8, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 3:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Avenue in Griffith. Cremation will follow the visitation. There will be an afternoon prayer service at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday with Fr. Theodore Mens.

Steve graduated from East Chicago Central High School in 1993. He was a journeyman with the Iron Workers Union Local #1 in Chicago, a member of the Model A Restorers Club, and the Lincoln Continental Car Club. Steve also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, working on engines, riding dirt bikes, motorcycles, jet skis, antiquing, watching NASCAR, going to the beach, and he enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs and Bears games.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the s Project.

For information, please call WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.