Steven M. Mihailovich

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven M. Mihailovich.
Service Information
White Funeral Home & Cremation Services
921 W 45Th Ave
Griffith, IN
46319
(219)-924-4100
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
White Funeral Home & Cremation Services
921 W 45Th Ave
Griffith, IN 46319
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:30 PM
White Funeral Home & Cremation Services
921 W 45Th Ave
Griffith, IN 46319
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Steven M. Mihailovich

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Steven M. Mihailovich age 44 of Merrillville, formerly of East Chicago, passed away on Wednesday September 4, 2019. He is survived by his parents Stevan and Bernadette Mihailovich,; sisters Margaret, Amy, and Sarah; nieces Lindsay, and Melanie; nephew Zachary; grandfather Joseph S. Gadzala, and by his numerous Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.

Friends may meet with the family on Sunday September 8, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 3:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Avenue in Griffith. Cremation will follow the visitation. There will be an afternoon prayer service at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday with Fr. Theodore Mens.

Steve graduated from East Chicago Central High School in 1993. He was a journeyman with the Iron Workers Union Local #1 in Chicago, a member of the Model A Restorers Club, and the Lincoln Continental Car Club. Steve also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, working on engines, riding dirt bikes, motorcycles, jet skis, antiquing, watching NASCAR, going to the beach, and he enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs and Bears games.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the s Project.

For information, please call WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.


logo
Published in The Times on Sept. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.