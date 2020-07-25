1/1
Steven Mackanos
Steven Mackanos

WILDWOOD, MO -

Steven Mackanos age, 52, passed into the arms of our Lord on April 23, 2020. He was a devoted father, husband, brother and uncle, never to be forgotten.

He is survived by his wife, Heather; twin daughters: Chelsie and Kaycee, 2020 high school graduates; loving mother, Adele Mackanos; sisters: Marcie (Mike) Boyd, Karen (Gary) Long; nephew, Jason (Jessica) O'Hearn, aunt, Mary (Bruce) Winslow. Preceded in death by father, Robert Mackanos and aunt, JoAnn (Edward) Pollak.

Steve was a Merrillville High School graduate. He attended North Dakota University and Missouri State University where he met his wife, Heather. He had degrees in Wildlife Management and Biology. He became a successful manufacturers representative of hunting and sporting goods. He was an avid outdoorsman, hunting and fishing with a house full of trophies. Steve was a MOPAR car enthusiast, along with his father attended and entered his winning cars at shows together.

Steve was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus aspiring to President of Counsel 12022 and an honor guard. He was also a passionate member of his church along with his wife Heather.

A Celebration of his life takes place SATURDAY, JULY 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at SAINT ALBAN ROE CATHOLIC CHURCH, (school parish) located at 2001 Shepard Road, Wildwood, MO 63038. Memorial donations can be made to SAINT ALBAN ROE CATHOLIC CHURCH in his name.



Published in The Times on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
SAINT ALBAN ROE CATHOLIC CHURCH
