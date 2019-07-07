Steven Pollard

We said, "See you later," to the most gifted healer, quick-witted wordsmith, winning card and Monopoly player, compassionate family man, unique snow and sand sculptor, passionate vacationer, dedicated juicer and happy fisherman the world has ever known on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

Steven John George was born on March 1, 1956 to George and Nadine (McKenzie) Pollard in Sault St. Marie, Michigan. After living a life in Michigan, Illinois, Colorado, California, Georgia, and Indiana that would take a book to detail, he is survived by his mom, his son, Tim (Bethany), daughter, Kelly (Derek) Kalweit, and his siblings, Roger (Elizabeth), Peggy (Bob) Hoekstra, Dennis (Beverly), Dean (Susie), and Dale (Joyce) and his much beloved nieces and nephews. He took with him the heart of his wife, Gaylyn.

Steve's legacy is his much-loved grandchildren: Alexander, Zachary, and Ellianna Pollard, and Lily and Adam Kalweit, and the many massage clients he healed, helped, and counted as his extended family, with a special nod to his friends Bob, Len, and Cindy.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday July 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. James the Less Catholic Church located at 9640 Kennedy Ave., Highland with Fr. Greg Bim-Merle celebrating. Inurnment will be at LaPorte Cemetery. Friends may meet with the family on Friday July 12, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Ave., Griffith with a prayer service at 4:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers, please honor Steve by helping someone in need, going to the beach and making a sand alligator, spending an hour or two fishing, taking a vacation, eating a Chinese take-out dinner, juicing some fruits and veggies, playing cards or a board game, making some natural soap, defining a few words in a whole new way (Did you ever think about the word politics? Poly means many and ticks are blood suckers.), making a garbage can snowman next winter, and just loving life and people to the utmost.

