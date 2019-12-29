Steven R. Alamillo

MUNSTER, IN - Steven Rene Alamillo age 54 of Munster, IN. passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Community Hospital Munster with his loving family at his side. Born in East Chicago, IN. to Rene and Norma (nee Garnett) Alamillo his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Laura Alamillo; his children: Serena Nicole Alamillo and Esteban Rene Alamill; in-laws: Carlos H. Rodriguez and Maria Ruiz; siblings: Daniel (Lisa) Alamillo, Ricardo (Jennifer) Alamillo, Laura (David) Fuentes, Elise (Michael) Cantu; sisters-in-law: Lori (David) Arredondo, Dolores Rodriguez, Bernadette (Lionel) Olmos, Paula Vasquez Nicole (Raymond) Rivera; brothers-in-law: Luis Vasquez, and Dylan Nunez; special aunt, Sandy Strong; special cousins: Norma Laposi, Cynthia Velasquez and Debra Garcia; and a host of nieces and nephews. Steve will be missed by loving cousins, aunts and uncles and numerous more. Steven has a lot of love from his family. He will be dearly missed by his German Shepard companion, "Stuka" and his Grand Fur Ball, Pablo.

My one and only was an avid Steelers Fan and White Sox Fan. He enjoyed fishing, concerts and life. "God Bless you my Love"

A visitation will be held Sunday, December 29, 2019 at ACEVEZ FUNERAL HOME, 4918 Magoun Avenue-East Chicago, IN. from 2:00-6:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be at Monday, December 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. from St. Stanislaus Church located at the corner of 150th and Magoun in East Chicago with Monsignor John J. Siekierski officiating. Prayers will be held at 9:30 a.m. at Acevez Funeral Home prior to mass. A burial will follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary, Indiana. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family would be greatly appreciated. For more information and to send flowers please visit

