Steven R. Cotton

VALPARAISO, IN - Steven R. Cotton, 59, of Valparaiso passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019. He was born February 8, 1960 to Thomas H. & Judith Rae (Swan) Cotton and graduated from River Forest High School in 1978. Steve has owned and operated the 49er Drive-In for the past 22 years alongside his brother Mike. He was a member of Bible Baptist Church, former member of Valparaiso Eagles Lodge and was a relentless supporter and volunteer for the Caring Place. He will be fondly remembered for his willingness to help others, loyalty to family, and his steadfast faith in God.

On October 19, 2009 he married Phyllis Campolattara who survives along with his children: Brandon (Ashley) Cotton of Valparaiso, Jessica (Matt) McCuen of Fishers, IN, Kristen Cotton of Hobart; step-children: Candy Green of Valparaiso, Guy J. (Elvia) Campolattara of Valparaiso, Christy (Dallas) Dombrowski of Valparaiso, siblings, Michael (Vanetta) Cotton of Valparaiso, Patti Hull of Medaryville, sister-in-law, Wendy Cotton of Caro, MI; 12 grandchildren and many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Kenneth Cotton.

A visitation will be held Friday from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso. The funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Bible Baptist Church, 6659 U.S. #6, Portage with Pastors, Don Good and Terry Wallace officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to MAAC Foundation for Emergency Services Training, Valparaiso.