Steven Robert Crist

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Steven Robert Crist, 76, of Schererville, IN formerly of Munster, IN passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019. He is survived by his wife of seven years, Nancy (nee Wolf) and her children, Steve, Susan and Heather. His son, Jeff Crist; son-in-law, Matthew Adams; grandchildren, Francesca, Joseph, Caprianna, Isabella, Cameron and Brett; brothers, Gary Crist and David (Carrie) Crist; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Diane Jane (nee Kubow) and his daughter, Jenanne Mary Adams.

Steve was a prominent attorney in Northwest Indiana and many other areas of Indiana for 40+ years. He retired in 2013 from Crist, Sears and Zic at the age of 70. He earned his Bachelors of Arts degree from Wabash College in 1965 and his Juris Doctor from Indiana University in 1968. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing and spending time with his family and grandchildren.

A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 12:00 pm at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday from 11:00 am -12:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions to - www.michaeljfox.org/donate would be appreciated.

