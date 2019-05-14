Steven Wienc

CALUMET CITY, IL - Steven Wienc age 65 of Calumet City, IL passed away on May 11, 2019 following a long, hard-fought battle with cancer and other serious health issues. He was the beloved son of the late Herbert and Marion Wienc. Steven is survived by his brothers, Thomas, Richard, Michael, and Timothy, and sister Patricia, along with their spouses and partners, as well as many loving nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will take place Thursday, May 16, 2019 at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME at 5840 Hohman Av. in Hammond, IN from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hammond, IN at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Joseph Food Pantry.

Please visit www.burnskish.com