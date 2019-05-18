Stojan Kajmakoski

CROWN POINT, IN - Stojan Kajmakoski, age 79 of Crown Point passed away May 15, 2019. Stojan came from Mislesevo, Macedonia to Gary, IN in 1979. He was a member of SS Peter & Paul Macedonian Orthodox Cathedral since arriving in the USA. He was a retired machinist from ABC Rail, Inc. with 27 years of service. Stojan was also known for his love of gardening.

He is preceded in death by his parents Anastas and Vesa Kajmakoski and two sisters in Macedonia. Stojan is survived by his loving wife Marija; two beloved sons, Zoran (Svetlana) Kajmakoski, and Ilija (Biljana) Kajmakoski; and his cherished grandchildren Steven, Nikolce, Aleksandar, and Nikola; and many other nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, May 20, 2019 directly at 10:00 a.m. at SS Peter & Paul Macedonian Orthodox Cathedral, 9660 Broadway, Crown Point with Rev Giorgij Gligorov officiating. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft St., Merrillville, with a Pomen Service to begin at 7:00 p.m. For any further information please contact Mileva or David at 219-736-5840 or www.mycalumetpark.com.