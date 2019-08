Sudie R. Green

CROWN POINT, IN - Sudie R. Green, age 91 of Crown Point, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 8, 2019, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her loving children, Pam (Ron) Thomas, Steve (Diana) Green, and Steven (Sandy) Green; eight grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and seven great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Luke and Nancy Hughes, her husband, Calvin, and son, Jeffrey. Sudie was employed at Dyer Mercy Hospital for 15 years. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

Visitation Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral at 11 a.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com