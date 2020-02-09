Sue A. Smith

GARY, IN - Sue A. Smith born February 25, 1947 of Gary passed away on Wednesday February 5, 2020.

She is survived by her husband of 19 years Tommy; children Ron Villaroman, Andrew (Jeannie) Malerich, Melenie (Tony) Justice, Angela (Paul) Chilcott, Laura Malerich, and Nathan Villaroman; step children Angela Smith, and Tommy Smith II; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and siblings Joseph (Ruth) Wurtzbacher, Richard Wurtzbacher, and Sandy (Don) DeGard.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents William and Frances Wurtzbacher; sister Alice Ingram; and grandchildren Evan Cotillier, Amy Oltmanns, and Brian Story.

Friends may meet with the family on Monday February 10, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Ave., Griffith. Sue's greatest joy and hobby was spending time with her grandkids and family. She enjoyed gardening and feeding the birds and other outside animals.

