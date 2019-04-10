Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sue Ann Mekemsom Nickel.

Sue Ann Mekemson Nickel

VALPARAISO, IN - Sue Ann Mekemson Nickel, age 72, of Valparaiso, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 5, 2019. Sue is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Robert, and her loving daughter, Christina.

Sue was born in Lock Haven, PA on March 21, 1947 to Sarah Diehl and Marcellus Mekemson. Sue and her mother then moved to Indiana when Sara became a professor and Sue began her studies at Purdue University. It was also at Purdue where she met and fell in love with Robert. She graduated in 1969 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in the School of Humanities, Social Sciences and Education. That same year she began teaching in Wheaton and Villa Park, IL. It was during this time she earned her Master's Degree from Purdue University Calumet.

In 1974 she joined the Valparaiso Community Schools system and finished her 38 year teaching career in Cooks Corners, Old Flint Lake, Thomas Jefferson Elementary, and Thomas Jefferson Middle School. Sue was devoted to inspiring her students through art education, compassion, and an understanding of the creative spirit. Sue was also an accomplished artist herself in all mediums, especially drawing, painting, and a mastery of color. She inspired her daughter to follow in her footsteps and also earn a degree in the arts.

Sue will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and former students. She had an outstanding sense of humor and an infectious laugh. She was more than happy to help and would do all she could to support and uplift everyone she cared for. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Sue's name to The Shedd Aquarium or The Art Institute of Chicago. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.