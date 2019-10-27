Sue Archer (nee Harris)

HIGHLAND, IN - Sue Archer, age 73, late of Highland, IN, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Fredrick Archer. Loving mother of David McLees, Robert (Lorraine) McLees and Donna McLees. Cherished grandmother of Eagan McLees, William McLees, Jaimie Shepardson, Constance (Casey) Charles and Allen (Sam) Winchester. Caring sister of Peggy (Dale) Martinson, Nora (Paul) Woloszyn and the late Billy (Eva) Harris. Kind aunt of many nieces and nephews. Dear friend to many. Preceded in death by parents: William and Jane Harris.

Chapel Service 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at OPYT FUNERAL HOME, 13350 S. Baltimore Ave., Chicago, IL 60633. Interment Cedar Park Cemetery, Calumet Park, IL. Visitation 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 29, 2019. (773) 646-1133 or www.opytfh.com.