Sue Carol Elizondo (nee Myers)

CROWN POINT, IN - Sue Carol Elizondo (nee Myers) age 83 of Crown Point, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019.

She is survived by her husband Ben of 55 years: three children: Lisa (Jerry) Banach, Anthony (Belinda) Elizondo, Jennifer (Randy) Thomas; four grandchildren: Samantha and Jacob Elizondo and Carlos and Lilly Thomas; and nephew, Jim Myers. She is preceded in death by parents Stanley and Lois Myers and her brothers Jim and Dean Myers.

Mrs. Elizondo was a member of Faith Fellowship Church in Valparaiso. She was a graduate of Griffith High School, Class of 1954. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and coloring with her special group of friends. For many years, Sue enjoyed picnics at Ravinia concerts in Highland Park, IL and outdoor concerts by the NWI Symphony at various venues. She was an animal lover and of course loved her family, most especially her grandkids and being a part of their lives and activities. Her beautiful singing voice will be missed.

Family and friends may gather at Faith Fellowship Church (84 S. 500 W., Valparaiso, IN) on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon. A Celebration of Sue's Life will follow at 12:00 Noon from Faith Fellowship Church with Pastor David Guess officiating. PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES in charge of arrangements.

