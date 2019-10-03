Sue Ellen Crisman (nee Green)

CROWN POINT, IN - Sue Ellen Crisman (nee Green), age 81, of Crown Point, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Franciscan St. Anthony Hospital. Sue Ellen was born on November 23, 1937 in Logansport, IN.

Sue Ellen is survived by her devoted husband of 61 years, James; children: Douglas James (Vivian) Crisman of Redwood City, CA, and Cynthia Sue (Dennis) Todd of Snohomish, WA; five grandchildren: RoseEllen Crisman, and James, Andrew, John and Clara Todd; brothers: Tom (JoAnn) Green and John Green; and many nieces and nephews. Sue Ellen loved her family dearly, and we all will miss her presence in our lives.

Sue Ellen was preceded in death by her parents Donald Clark Green and Mary Elizabeth Closson Green; and brother, James D. Green.

Sue Ellen was a graduate of Logansport High School Class of 1955. She attended Indiana University both in Bloomington and Northwest Indiana. Sue Ellen worked for The ARC Northwest Indiana (formerly ARC Bridges) for 48 years as the Director of Public Relations, where she dedicated her passion for advocacy to persons with developmental and intellectual disabilities, and prior to that, at Marshall-Starke Development Corp. in Plymouth, IN.

Sue was a 56 year member of Kappa Kappa Kappa, Inc, an Indiana philanthropic sorority, (six years with Plymouth's Beta Delta chapter and 50 years with Crown Point's Gamma Theta chapter). She served as President for both chapters and then went on to State level, serving as Historian, Parliamentarian and finally as Council President (1997-99). Sue Ellen was also a member and served as President of WANISS (Women's Association of Northwest Indiana Symphony Society). Sue Ellen served with her heart, and thousands were graced by her generous spirit of compassion and love.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 1:00 PM until the time of the Tri-Kappa Service at 4:00 PM with the Funeral Service immediately following with Pastor Tony Suitor officiating. Services will conclude at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to: The Sue Crisman Kindness Fund at the Legacy Foundation, 370 E. 84th Drive, Suite 100, Merrillville, IN, the Tri-Kappa Memorial Fund, c\o Lisa Turner, Memorial Fund, 2256 W Fairview Drive, Rockport, IN 47635 or the Marilou Crisman Memorial Fund at the Crown Point Community Foundation, PO Box 522, Crown Point, IN, (219) 662-7252. View directions and/or sign Sue Ellen's guest book at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.