LOWELL, IN - Sue Hansen 65, of Lowell, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Robert; sister, Debbie Reece, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and La Verne Troendlein. Sue loved to walk through town, visiting the shops. She enjoyed gardening, her flowers and was an avid NASCAR fan, (Kyle Bush #18). She and Bob followed the circuit, visiting many tracks.

Visitation, Sunday October 27, 2019 from 2:00-7:00 PM with Funeral Services Monday at 11:00 AM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Burial will follow in Lowell's Orchard Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to Mommy's Haven. www.sheetsfuneral.com
Published in The Times on Oct. 24, 2019
