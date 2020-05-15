Susan A. Glenn
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan A. Glenn MERRILLVILLE, IN - Susan A. Glenn age 78 of Merrillville, formerly of St. John passed away on Sunday May 10, 2020. She is survived by her daughters; Lilly (Carl) Wagonblast, Harriet Elea, Sondra (Elmo) Welch, Donna (Late Richard) Hasten, Joyce (Jerry) Doughty, Janice (Late Hans) Hansen, grandchildren; Joshua (Lisa), Jonathan (Candace), Myles, April, Wynona, Hope, and Selena, and great grandchildren; Cheyenne, Lexi Nova, Alayna, Jaxon, Addam, Aoife, Mae, Hazel, and Harmony. Susan was preceded in death by her parents, husband Harry B. Glenn, son Adam W. Glenn, and daughter Patty Dorsey. Funeral services will be held on Saturday May 16, 2020 at 10:00 AM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. Glen Park Ave. (45th Ave) Griffith. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville. Friends may meet with the family on Friday May 15, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME. Due to the concerns of COVID-19, it is recommended that people practice safe social distancing. Susan loved reading her Bible, spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, cleaning, listening to music, and watching late night talk shows. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family. For more information please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
White Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
MAY
16
Funeral service
10:00 AM
White Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral Home & Cremation Services
921 W 45Th Ave
Griffith, IN 46319
(219) 924-4100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved