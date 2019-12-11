Susan D. Stanczak (nee Morgan)

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Susan D. Stanczak age 58, peacefully passed away on December 9, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Susan was born in Hammond, IN on September 30, 1961, to the late John and Sandra (nee Jens). On June 19, 2015 she married Mark Stanczak, and she loved cooking gourmet meals for the two of them.

She loved her American Eskimo Sprocket. Susan enjoyed watching the Bears and Blackhawks, gardening, and playing board games. She was a proud Democrat, and could hold her own in a political debate. She graduated from Griffith High School in 1980 and went on to earn a Bachelor's degree in Communications from Purdue. She had a long career at Manpower as a Business Development Manager.

Susan is survived by her husband, Mark Stanczak, daughter Milissa Barr and brother John P. Morgan.

She is preceded in death by her mother Sandi Morgan and father John R. Morgan. Susan will truly be missed by all whose lives she touched.

A mass of Christian burial will take place Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. with a Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael Church, 1 E. Wilhelm St., Schererville, IN 46375 with Father Martin Dobrzynski officiating. www.chapellawnfunerals.com