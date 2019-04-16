Susan G. (Olney) Bluhm

DYER, IN - Susan G. (Olney), age 65, of Dyer, passed away on April 13, 2019. She is survived by her loving sisters: Lynn (Tom) Bainbridge and Leslie "Lolly" (Thomas) Dogan; beloved nieces and nephew: Jamie (Andy) Tancos, Matthew Dogan, and Seiche Dogan; and much-loved great niece and nephew: Lilli Tancos and A.J. Tancos. She was preceded in death by her husband: Wayne; daughter: Beth; and mother: Lillian Sertich.

Susan loved gardening and she especially loved spending time with her nieces, nephew, great niece and great nephew.

Visitation with the family will be on Wednesday April 17, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. A memorial service will be held on Thursday April 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Indiana Dunes Great Banquet at P.O. Box 1696, Valparaiso, IN 46384 in her loving memory. Please visit us at www.burnskish.com.