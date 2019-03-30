Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Gail Garcia.

Susan Gail Garcia

ST. JOHN, IN - Susan Gail Garcia, age 70, of St. John, passed away on March 25, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 18, 1948 in Lake City Florida to Clara Jeanette McNair and Grover Perry McNair. She is survived by her husband Joaquin Garcia, happily married for 49 years; her three children Tina Kim (Wook), Joaquin P. Garcia, Ericka Garcia; 11 grandchildren; two siblings, Lisa McNair Cole, and James McNair, and many loving family members and close friends. Susan is preceded in death by her daughter Lori Ann, and her parents, Clara & Grover McNair.

Friends are invited to visit with family from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN 46322. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, April 1, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church, 22400 Torrence Ave., Sauk Village, IL 60411.

