Susan Irene Nolan

FORT WAYNE, IN - Susan Irene Nolan, 80, formerly of Fort Wayne, died on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Born October 25, 1938, in Oak Park, IL, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Leah Smith. Sue graduated from Gary Lew Wallace High School in 1956 and Indiana University in 1960 where she was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority.

On June 24, 1961, Sue married the love of her life, David A. Nolan, who preceded her in death after 52 years of marriage. With their three children, they moved to Fort Wayne in 1966. Sue was a lifelong Cubs fan, avid golfer with a hole-in-one, music aficionado, but most of all she was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother.

She is survived by daughters, Jane (Jeff) Cordill and Nancy (Tim) Smith; son, David (Kelly) Nolan and 12 grandchildren. Sue was also preceded in death by her brother, Ron. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last days.

A Memorial Gathering will be Sunday, July 7, 2019, from 4:00 - 6:00 pm at the Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Ft. Wayne. Private graveside services will take place in Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the National MS Society. To sign the online guest book, go to www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com.