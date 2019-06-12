Susan J. Corbett

VALPARAISO, IN - Susan J. Corbett, 67 of Valparaiso, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019. She was born August 6, 1951 in Valparaiso the daughter of William R. and Edna (Dommer) Pennington. Susan worked as a nurse for over 40 years and the last few years she also worked as a nursing instructor. She enjoyed crafting and her passion was dolls; from hand carving, sculpting, and making clothes.

On July 3, 1971 in Valparaiso Susan married Michael Corbett who survives along with their sons, Christopher (Elizabeth) Corbett and Paul (Mandy) Corbett; grandson, Jackson Corbett; and brother, Jeffery Pennington. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, John Pennington.

Memorial Visitation will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Memorial Service beginning at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the VNA Hospice of NWI.