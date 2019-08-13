Susan J. (DeVries) Keller

Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
8:00 PM
Susan J. Keller (DeVries)

FRANKFORT, IL - Susan J. Keller (DeVries) 73, of Frankfort formerly of South Holland, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019. Susan was born in Harvey, IL to the late Harold and Vera (Flessner) Gouwens. Loving wife of the late Richard Keller and the late Edwin DeVries; beloved mother of Wendy (John) Lindemulder, Kristi (Tony) DiGanci, Amanda (Chad) Ross and Suzanne (Tony) Kost; cherished grandmother of Paige, Kaitlin, Nathan, Morgan, Andrew, Mady and Benjamin; dear sister of the late John Gouwens.

The family will receive friends at KURTZ MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL 60423 on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m., with at funeral service at 8:00 p.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the would be appreciated. www.kurtzmemorialchapel or 815-806-2225 for info.
Published in The Times on Aug. 13, 2019
