Susan Kaye Mack

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Susan Kaye Mack, age 60, of East Chicago, passed away at her home on Friday, October 11, 2019. Survived by her loving partner of 30 years, Olerio "Larry" Gonzales; two daughters: Sheila Kaye Ward and Sherry Lynn Ward; 14 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; mother, Jacqueline Sansone; siblings: Thomas Mack, Louanna Mack, Dawn Mack, James Mack, Tony Paladini and Sandra Sue Sansone; many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. Preceded in death by her son, Johnathan Joseph Ward, granddaughter, Divine Leann and her father, Joseph Mack, Jr.

Sue was born May 20, 1959 in East Chicago, IN. She graduated from the Tyler Texas School of Nursing and worked as an RN in many hospitals in Texas, Illinois, Minnesota, and Indiana. Susan's real passion was working in Senior Care and Home Health Care.

Friends are invited to meet with the family for a Memorial funeral service on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the OLESKA-PASTRICK FUNERAL HOME, 3934 Elm Street, East Chicago, IN. Friends and Family will be received between 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the funeral home.

No farewell words were spoken - No time to say goodbye - You were gone before we knew it - And only God knows why.