Susan L. Niksch

WESTVILLE, IN - Susan L. Niksch, 67 of Westville, passed away of natural causes at her home on Friday, October 11, 2019. She was born June 6, 1952 in Valparaiso, IN to Ralph and Leola Niksch.

She was preceded in death by her Father. She is survived by her Mother, Leola Niksch, her twin Brother, Thomas (Lois) Niksch, Brother Michael (Jennie) Niksch, five nieces and one nephew, Carissa (Tim) Stevens, Jennifer Leek, Camille Niksch, Brian (Jessica) Niksch,, Katherine (Jason) Sarver, and Lynn (Neil) Deardorff.

She is also survived by 13 great nieces and nephews. Susan graduated from South Central High School and Manchester College with a Bachelor's degree. She was an accountant with Blocksom Company and The Medical Group and a Member of the Bethel Presbyterian Church. She was a fun and loving woman with a great sense of humor.

The family has asked that fun and favorite memories be shared by those who knew her best during her Celebration of Life service, which will take place on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00am at the Bethel Presbyterian Church in Union Mills. Visitation will take place prior to service from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place immediately following the Memorial service at Hanna Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to United Supplemental Food Pantry in Hanna, IN or Bethel Presbyterian Church in Union Mills, IN. Newhard funeral home is in charge of arrangements. www.newhardfuneralhome.com