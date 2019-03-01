Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan M. Gilles.

WALDRON, IN - Susan M. Gilles, 60, of Waldron, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at MHP Medical Center. She was born January 8, 1959 in Flint, MI to Bill and Patricia (Slaughter) Debats. She married Larry Gilles on March 17, 2003, and he survives. She is also survived by her sons, Eugene Doffin, Nicholas Doffin, David Doffin, and Steven Doffin; and brothers, Dave Debats, Mike Debats and Bob Debats. She was preceded in death by her parents. Mrs. Gilles graduated from Crown Point High School. She worked in transportation for many years before becoming a homemaker. She was an animal lover and enjoyed her seven cats at her home. She also enjoyed gardening.

Private services will be held with Father Mike Keucher officiating. Memorial donations may be made to the Cancer Association of Shelby County, P.O. Box 844, Shelbyville, IN 46176. Funeral Directors, Greg, Sheila, and Stuart Parks are honored to serve the Gilles family. Online condolences may be shared at www.murphyparks.com.