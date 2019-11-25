Susan M. (Casalin) Kilbourne

Service Information
Calumet Park Funeral Chapel
7535 Taft Street
Merrillville, IN
46410
(219)-736-5840
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Calumet Park Funeral Chapel
7535 Taft Street
Merrillville, IN 46410
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Calumet Park Funeral Chapel
7535 Taft Street
Merrillville, IN 46410
View Map
Obituary
Susan M. Kilbourne (nee Casalin)

HAMMOND, IN - Susan M. Kilbourne, age 67, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019. She is survived by her loving soulmate of 35 years, Jay L. Hanson; beloved children: John Kilbourne, Lauren Kilbourne and Shannon (Joe) Bircher; cherished grandmother of seven; great grandmother of seven; mother, Rosalee Casalin; siblings: Michael and Sandra Casalin; niece, Amber Casalin. Preceded in death by her father, Raymond Casalin, son, Darrel Kilbourne and brother, Mark Casalin.

Susan retired from Horseshoe Casino after 20 + years where she worked as a Black Jack Dealer. She enjoyed fishing at her lake house and spending time with her family. Susan will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL (7535 Taft St., Merrillville, IN). Interment Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. For information call 219-736-5840.


Published in The Times on Nov. 25, 2019
