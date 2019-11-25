Susan M. Kilbourne (nee Casalin)

HAMMOND, IN - Susan M. Kilbourne, age 67, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019. She is survived by her loving soulmate of 35 years, Jay L. Hanson; beloved children: John Kilbourne, Lauren Kilbourne and Shannon (Joe) Bircher; cherished grandmother of seven; great grandmother of seven; mother, Rosalee Casalin; siblings: Michael and Sandra Casalin; niece, Amber Casalin. Preceded in death by her father, Raymond Casalin, son, Darrel Kilbourne and brother, Mark Casalin.

Susan retired from Horseshoe Casino after 20 + years where she worked as a Black Jack Dealer. She enjoyed fishing at her lake house and spending time with her family. Susan will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL (7535 Taft St., Merrillville, IN). Interment Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. For information call 219-736-5840.