Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan M. "Suzi" (Murphy) Morris.

Susan M. "Suzi" Morris (nee Murphy)

HAMMOND, IN - Susan M. Morris, age 72, of Hammond, entered into eternal life on Saturday, March 23, 2019.

She is survived by her husband of 22 years, John E. Morris, son, Brian (Lorraine) Morris; two step children, Joanne (Don) Davis, Barry Morris; granddaughter, Anna Morris; siblings: Marie Secrest, Daniel (Missy) Murphy, Kathi (late Art) Lohse, Dennis (Jan) Murphy; best friend Judy Penn, numerous nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces nephews and dear friends.

Preceded in death by her Parents, Maurice and Florence Murphy.

Memorial Service will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond (Hessville) with Father Charles Mosley officiating. Friends are invited to meet with the family for a time of visitation on Monday, April 1st from 2:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Suzi was a lifetime resident of the region, born and raised in East Chicago. She attended and graduated from Bishop Noll High School. Suzi was active in the neighborhood crime watch and enjoyed exercising at Jean Shepard Center. Her passions were gardening and spoiling her granddaughter.

In lieu of flowers memorials to the would be appreciated.

For more information you may call BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at (219) 844-1600 or visit us at www.bockenfunerals.com.