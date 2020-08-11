Susan "Sue" Pelke (nee Stout)

DYER, IN - Susan "Sue" Pelke, nee Stout, age 72, of Dyer, IN, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2020 with her family by her side. Sue was born to the late Robert and Gabriella (Persa) Stout on April 3, 1948 in Chicago, IL. During her younger years, she spent her summers up at Pelican Lake fishing with her family and traveling to California to visit relatives. She graduated from Luther South High School in 1966, and soon after went on to work for a major law firm in downtown Chicago. While she spent most of her life as a devoted homemaker, she also spent time involved in car racing and working on cars. In her later years, she enjoyed spending time with her family at the beach in Florida. She was a caring mother and loved to spend time with her Grandchildren. Her hugs were comforting and could easily make you forget any of your worries. Sue always looked forward to get-togethers with her close neighbors and friends. She loved the holidays, none more than Christmas. And she had a great admiration for animals – most of all, her dog Pepper.

Sue is remembered with love by her sons: Brian and Faith Pelke, Jason and Allison Pelke; her grandchildren: Christian Pelke, Hope Pelke, Mya Pelke, and Riley Pelke; and her former husband Steven. She is predeceased by her uncle Steve Persa, her aunt Charlotte Arbanas (Persa), brother Stephen Stout, and her parents Robert and Gabriella (Persa) Stout. Sue blessed so many and will be deeply missed, but her childlike spirit will inspire us and live in our hearts forever.

During these times, the family is choosing to keep Memorial services private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holy Shepherd Lutheran Church in St. John, IN or St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lansing, IL. The Pelke family would like to thank the staff at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Community Hospital, and Passionate Care, Inc for their support and care throughout the years. Arrangements entrusted to Smits Funeral Home – Dyer, IN.