Susan Vahary-Rosenbaum (nee Braithwaite)

SHELBY, IN - Susan F. Rosenbaum, 64 years young, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis "Rosey" Rosenbaum and family; three children, Robert Vahary, Nicole (John) Robertson, William J. Armalius; four grandchildren, Bristol Flachsenberger, Koby Hill, Tabitha Vahary and Alex Vahary; brothers and sisters, Brent (Nancy) Braithwaite, William (Janie) Braithwaite, Sharon (Forrest) Murphy-Goodlette, Martha (Robert) Buwa, Melinda Eurick; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, William W. and Josephine M. Braithwaite; and brother, Blaine Braithwaite.

A Celebration of Life Services will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 4:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNEERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave, Cedar Lake, IN.

A loving wife, mother, sister and friend Susan will be greatly missed. Residing in Shelby, IN Sue loved living alongside the Kankakee River. She was caring, quick-witted, and loved to laugh.

An independent woman, she always "did it her way". Most importantly Sue loved the Lord! www.burdanfuneralhome.com