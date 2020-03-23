Susy James

HIGHLAND, IN - Susy James, daughter of T.A. Mathai (Panickammattu family), and Sarah Mathai, in Tiruvilla, Kerala, India, wife of E.V. James (Edacheril family, Angamaly), mom to Lee (Liz) James, Liju (Varkey) James and Matthew James (and his wife, Soo), grandma to Halle, Josiah, Paige and Joy, passed on to the Lord's presence, early morning on Saturday, March 21, at the age of 75. She was a resident of Highland, IN, USA for over 40 years, citizen of heaven.

Close family and friends will gather on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 from 12:00PM – 2:00PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point IN. A funeral service to honor Susy will take place that afternoon at 2:00PM. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Live stream is available at thalsamaya.com from 12:00PM-4:00PM.

As part of everything that is happening related to the coronavirus, Chapel Lawn is reminding families and their guests that if they do not feel well, to please take precautionary measures and utilize the live stream availability that has been put in to place for Susy's service.

Susy was born in India on December 4, 1944 and born again in 1955, baptized in 1958. Susy was the oldest of six siblings: Joy, Raju, Jaya, Valsa and Roy. Susy married EV James on April 29, 1965. They were married for 55 years and had three children: Elizabeth, Varkey and Matthew. She leaves behind four grandchildren: Halle, Josiah, Paige and Joy.

Susy graduated from Madras Christian Women's College in 1963. She moved to America in 1967. Susy received a Nursing degree from Purdue Calumet in 1983 and worked as a Nurse at St. Catherine's for 18 years, then at Dr. Terry Brennan's Office for 18 years. Susy invested most of her energy to being a mom and was devoted to God, His church and His mission. She served faithfully at Lansing Gospel Chapel. She served as a volunteer lesson corrector for Emmaus correspondence courses' prison ministry. She loved well and loved much. Jesus is her Savior and the joy of the Lord permeated her life.

Susy is reunited with her daughter Elizabeth, Papa and Mama and several other family members and brothers and sisters in Christ.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Elizabeth James memorial endowment at Emmaus Bible College, 2570 Asbury Rd, Dubuque, IA 52001. The family would like to thank all family and friends who diligently prayed and those who came to visit when she was ill. To leave words of comfort and condolences please visit www.chapellawnfunerals.com