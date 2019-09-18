Suzanne Cooley

TEQUESTA, FL/FORMERLY OF HAMMOND, IN - Suzanne Cooley, age 85, previously of Hammond, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2019 in Tequesta, FL. She was born July 23, 1934 in Portsmouth, OH. Suzanne was preceded in death by her husband David Cooley, her parents Henry Clay Johnson and Ruby Cryer Johnson and her brother, David Johnson. Suzanne is survived by her three children, Tracy Cooley(Ona) of Gary, IN, Mark Cooley of Castle Rock, CO and Jane Flagler(William) of Tequestra, FL and her three grandchildren, Anna Cooley, Elizabeth Flagler and David Flagler. Suzanne attended Ohio State University where she met her husband David and earned a degree in Dental Hygiene.

Suzanne's family moved ten times before she graduated high school due to her father's job as a Steelworkers Union organizer in mills along the Ohio River. Her mother taught elementary school. Suzanne attributed her outgoing personality to these many moves, saying "that is how I got noticed"! She loved to talk of her days on the Columbus East High School Dance Team and their weekly live television show hosted by Jonathon Winters. She also starred on the Columbus City Championship winning girls basketball team.

Suzanne was a tireless activist and volunteer. She was one of a group of people who revived the Northern Indiana Art Association (now known as South Shore Arts) in downtown Hammond in the the late 60's and served as it's president. The League of Women Voters was one of her passions at a time when women were struggling to find their political voice and she continued her involvement throughout her life. She was president of the Porter Elementary School PTA, an active member of the Tri-Kappa charitable sorority and chairman of Volunteers of Red Cross. As an active member of the Woodmar United Methodist Church she taught Sunday school and was instrumental in starting a PFLAG group which continues to help the LGBTQ community to this day.

Suzanne's commitment to political involvement and speaking her mind were characteristics for which she will most be remembered. She never shied away from issues involving women's rights, the Peace movement, LGBTQ rights or the environment. There will never be another one like her and she will be missed by many in the Calumet Region.

\A memorial gathering will be held in conjunction with the awards ceremony for the Salon Show in the Gallery at The Center for the Performing Arts, Munster, IN from Noon to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday September 22, 2019. John Cain will be presenting the Suzanne Cooley Award of Excellence at 1:30 p.m. Please join her family and friends for food, drinks and memories of Suzanne. Memorial contributions may be sent in Suzanne's name to South Shore Arts.