Suzanne Elizabeth Nowakowski

FORT PIERCE, FL - Suzanne Elizabeth Nowakowski, age 81, formerly of Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at her daughter's home in Ft. Pierce, FL on Friday, January 24, 2020. Suzanne was born on June 19, 1938 in Chicago, IL to the late Michael Joseph and Sophie (Mokry) Szatkowski. Suzanne met Al, the love of her life, when she was working for Gayety's Candy and Ice Cream Parlor on Commercial Ave. on Chicago's south side. They married within a couple of years and went on to spend the next 61 tender and beautiful years together. Several years later they opened their hearts and home to two beautiful children they adopted through Catholic Charities. Suzanne then made the decision to enjoy her role as a loving and nurturing wife and mother for the next several years. When Gayety's moved to Lansing, IL in the late 1980's Suzanne did not hesitate to go back to work for the company she grew so fond of. She remained a loyal employee there for over two decades until her retirement.

Suzanne is survived by her beloved husband: Alphonse T. Nowakowski; loving children: John (long time girlfriend Mary Meneghin) Nowakowski and Marie (Pablo) Ortiz; grandchildren: Matthew Nowakowski, Joshua (Ashley) Perillo, Samuel Perillo, Joseph (Symone) Perillo, Rebecca (longtime boyfriend Jeremy Collado) Perillo, and Bryan Thesz Jr.; ten beautiful great-grandchildren; and siblings: Barbara (William deceased) Whitcraft, Michael (Lydia) Szatkowski, and Robert Szatkowski. She is preceded in death by her parents Michael and Sophie (Mokry) Szatkowski.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 2:00-8:00 PM at Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 6 beginning with 9:30 AM closing prayers at the funeral home and proceeding to St. Ann Catholic Church, 3010 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL.

Suzanne will be remembered as a bright shining light who had a kind spirit, passion for gardening, love of baking, and zest for life that will continue to live on around us. Suzanne's family would like to say a special "Thank You" to nurses from Treasure Coast Hospice in Ft. Pierce for the wonderful care they gave mom in her final week. www.schroederlauer.com