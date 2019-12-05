Suzanne M. (Sue) Toby

Obituary
Suzanne (Sue) M. Toby

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Suzanne (Sue) M. Toby, age 81, of Merrillville, passed away surrounded by those who loved her on December 1, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband Robert (Bob) A. Toby, Sr., children Roberta, Bob Jr., (Brenda), Jennifer Somers, Christine Ramirez; grandchildren Jacob (Amber) Somers, Cliff Somers, Caitie, Gabbie, Michael, and Emma Ramirez.

The family wishes to grieve privately. There will be no funeral service. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point, IN entrusted with arrangements.

Published in The Times on Dec. 5, 2019
