MUNSTER, IN - Suzette Rene Lepir, age 52, of Munster, passed away on February 19, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer. She is survived by her loving and beautiful girls, Alyse and Alexis Lepir; father, Carl "Robert" Vale; brothers, Bob (Jeannette) Vale, Randy Vale and Patrick Vale; nieces Hailey, Sydni, Brianna and Rachel and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother, Lorraine Vale. Suzette was raised in Munster, IN and attended Purdue Calumet where she earned her bachelor's degree. She worked for Arcelormittal for over 23 years, establishing herself as a smart and dedicated employee who advocated for herself and coworkers. However, her greatest accomplishment was raising her two daughters. Suzette was a 3-year member of the Munster High School Dance Team in the 1980s, and to her delight, her daughters carried on her legacy by also dancing on the MHS Dance Team. She was a steadfast "dance team mom" and joyfully attended every performance and competition. In every relationship, Suzette left an indelible mark with her comic relief. She was kind and witty at the same time; one never left a conversation with Suzette without laughing out loud and often repeating her words to others to keep the laughter alive. She treasured raising her girls and appreciated the little things in life like gathering with family during the holidays, putting up her Christmas tree, and visiting Wrigley Field for a Cubs game. She was loved and cherished by many.

Visitation will be Monday, February 24, 2020 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Funeral service will be Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Memory Lane Memorial Park, Crown Point, IN. www.kishfuneralhome.net