Swantina "Swannee" (Zylstra) Currie
1926 - 2020
Swantina "Swannee" Currie (nee Zylstra)

MUNSTER, IN - Swantina "Swannee" (nee Zylstra) Currie was born January 4, 1926 in Chicago, IL, to Dirk and Ida (Schildhouse) Zylstra. Three brothers, John, Maynard, and Dick preceded her in death. Swannee studied at Nyack College and Houghton College (NY). Rev. A.W. Tozer joined William E. "Bill" Currie and Swannee in marriage on August 19, 1949 in Chicago. Their union was blessed with four children.

Swannee earned her BA at North Park College (IL) and a Masters at Purdue University (IN). After a brief stint as an elementary school teacher she found her niche teaching English and Linguistics at Chicago's Moody Bible Institute. After 15 years as a beloved professor she and Bill served short terms in Israel with AMF/Life in Messiah, an international ministry Bill had directed for 16 years following pastorates in Paw Paw and Grand Rapids, MI; Cicero, IL; and Hammond, IN.

Swannee went to be with the Lord August 27, 2020. A Christ-like example to many, as part of her earthly legacy Swannee leaves four children: Cheryl Eberline (James, d.) of Warren, MI; David (Colleen) Currie of West Des Moines, IA; Sandra (Arden) Swanson of Oak Park, IL; and Lori (Wesley) Taber of Munster, IN; 16 grandchildren: Eric (Jamie) Eberline; Judi (Chris) Arndt; Jonathan (Kathleen) Currie; Matthew (Ann) Currie; Benjamin (Stephanie) Currie; Stephen (Elizabeth) Currie; Alison (Bradley) Duffy; Elisabeth (Spencer) Sheaff; Daniel Currie; Mary Currie; Douglas (Rachel) Swanson; Bradley (Joan) Swanson; Josh (Julie) Taber; Jennifer (Jose) Zepeda; Kathryn (Benjamin) Strote; Christine (Benjamin) Gerling; and 41 great-grandchildren.

Visitation Friday, September 4, 2020 from 8:30AM to 10:30AM at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN with memorial service immediately following. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, "Currie Memorial" gifts may be made at www.lifeinmessiah.org/donate. www.kishfuneralhome.net



Published in The Times from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
08:30 - 10:30 AM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
SEP
4
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
