Sylvester M. "Bud" Poremba

Sylvester M. Poremba "Bud"

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Sylvester M. Poremba "Bud", age 78, of Merrillville and formerly of South Holland passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020. He is survived by his children, Michael (Tracee) Poremba and Michelle Mack; grandchildren, Ryan and Krystal Mack. Preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy.

Bud was retired form the IRS with over 25 years of service. He was an avid golfer, a Sox fan and will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers try to hit a "hole in one" for Bud. www.burdanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times on Jan. 12, 2020
