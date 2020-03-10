Sylvester McClain "Milkman"

HAMMOND, IN/FORMERLY OF EAST CHICAGO, IN - Sylvester McClain age 66 entered eternal rest on March 4, 2020. He was born on March 16, 1953 to Elevedis and Myrtle McClain. His father preceded him in death, He accepted Christ and was baptized at an early age. He attended the East Chicago Public School system. Sylvester continued his education and enlisted in the United States Marine Corp where he received an honorable discharge. He was a retired member of UAW 710.

Sylvester was an avid follower of sports and politics, Ile enjoyed working on cars and listening to old school music. He loved to ride motorcycle and spending time with his family whom he loved dearly.

Sylvester was married to Dared Lynn and to this union three children were born, two sons, Sylvester McClain Atlanta, GA and Antoine McClain, East Chicago, IN; one step-son, Kyle(Kassondra) Jackson, Atlanta, GA; one daughter, Varitian McClain, Atlanta, GA; 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. He leaves to cherish his memories his children and grandchildren; loving mother, Myrtle Nobles McClain; two brothers, Robert (Tinita) McClain; Charles McClain, all of Hammond, IN; seven sisters, Dorothy McClain and Elizabeth Johnson, both of Grand Rapids, MI; Theresa McClain-Harris, East Chicago, IN; Janice (Wayne) McNair; Hammond, IN; Felecia McClain-Edwards, Gary, IN; Juanita (Albert) Hulitt, Hobart, IN; Ethel Pearl Finn; Oakland, CA; loving fiance, Deidre Morris, East Chicago, IN; loving step-daughter, Benitta (Ronnie) Guy, Indianapolis, IN; along with a huge host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. He will be truly missed by his Family.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 10:00am, prior to the funeral service at 1:00am at Grace Missionary Baptist Church, 3602 Ivy St., East Chicago, IN with Pastor Robert Johnson officiating.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.