Sylvia Lynn MUNSTER, IN - "Sometimes I just have to pinch myself" was one of the favorite sayings of Sylvia Lynn, who passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 in Jupiter, FL. She was 90 and frequently could not believe how fortunate she was. Sylvia was born to Solomon and Fannie Rabin on December 4, 1929 in Chicago, IL and raised in Waukegan, IL with her two beloved brothers Jerry and Alvin. While attending college at the University of Illinois, she met the love of her life, Norman Lynn. They were married in 1950 and moved to Indiana where they had three children and built several successful companies together: Big 'n Little Shoes in Munster, IN; Harrison Ridge Square in Munster; and Red Tag Sales in Munster and Boca Raton, FL. They eventually moved to Florida full time and, at Norman's insistence, traveled the world including Israel, Russia, China, Ecuador, India, Fiji, Cambodia, Vietnam, Italy, Portugal, the Amazon, and the Galapagos Islands are some of the memorable ones. Sylvia (predeceased by Norman Lynn and Alvin Rabin) is survived by her brother, Jerry (Anne) Rabin, Laura Rabin and her three children: Jay (Sandy) Lynn, Judi (Randy) Ratner and Gary (Nancy) Lynn; her five grandchildren: Abbey Lynn (Christian Needler ), Adam (Tracey) Ratner, Jessie (Britain) Jorgensen, Ashley Rose and Zachary Lynn; and her five great grandchildren: Nolan, Brandon, Weston, Austin, and Jacob; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Sylvia was married to Norman for 56 years, was a local chapter President and life member of Hadassah and loved to dance, kibitz, eat licorice, laugh and cheat at cards with her grandkids. She was adored for her sense of humor. One of her favorite pastimes was to eat breakfast with her family around the kitchen table and talk until it was time for lunch. Contributions can be made to Hadassah Medical Organization, https://www.hadassahorg/health-medicine-in-israel/hadassah-medical-organi zation.html, URJ Camps: Greene Family Camp https://greene.org/support-greene/ in Bruceville TX or OSRUI https://osrui.org/give/ in Oconomowoc, WI, American Friends of Magen David Adom (AFMDA), https://afmda.org or MAZON, A Jewish Response to Hunger https://mazon.org/
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on May 1, 2020.