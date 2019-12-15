Sylvia Mae "Cookie" Toporek (nee Shannon)

DeMOTTE, IN - Sylvia Mae "Cookie" Toporek (nee Shannon) age 76 of DeMotte, passed away peacefully at home with family at bedside, on Monday, December 9, 2019.

Cookie is survived by her son, Dennis (Kathy) Toporek; grandchildren: Kyle Toporek, Amber Toporek, Kristen Toporek, Brittney Ferris, and Kiley Ferris; great-granddaughter, Addison Leathers; sisters: Sharon (Bill) VanWie, Donna (Bruce Walters) Eshbaugh; brother-in-law, John (Linda) Toporek; and daughter-in-law, Janet Toporek; and very loving nephews and nieces and beloved friends.

Cookie was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Toporek; parents: Glenn and Edna Shannon; in-laws: John and Jean Toporek, son, Robert Toporek, Jr.; and sisters: Betty Lou (John) Rosey and Glenna (Vic) Guido.

Cookie was an Army veteran. She was a stay-at-home wife, but also worked more than several years in the cafeterias of public schools. Cookie enjoyed playing Bunco, with the ringing of the bell and laughter. She also loved to watch a good NBA game.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:30 AM DIRECTLY at St. Helen's Church, 302 N. Madison St., Hebron, IN 46341, with Fr. Frank Torres officiating. Services will conclude at the church.

