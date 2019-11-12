Sylvia "Chiva" Perez

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia "Chiva" Perez.
Service Information
Bocken Funeral Home, Inc.
7042 Kennedy Avenue
Hammond, IN
46323
(219)-844-1600
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
3:30 PM - 6:00 PM
St. Stanislaus Church
808 W. 150th St.
East Chicago, IN
View Map
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Stanislaus Church
808 W. 150th St.
East Chicago, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sylvia "Chiva" Perez

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Sylvia Perez (nee Garnett), age 77, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

She is survived by six children: Debra (Jesse) Garcia, Denise (late, Ray) Ayala, Cynthia Perez, Norma (Jimmy) Laposi, Veronica (Joe) Recio and Joseph (Jennifer) Perez, III. Grandmother of ten and great grandmother of sixteen. Several siblings; nieces, nephews and friends.

Preceded in death by her parents and two grandchildren.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 Directly at St. Stanislaus Church, 808 W. 150th St., East Chicago at 6:00 p.m. A time of visitation with the family will be from 3:30 p.m. until the mass at 6:00 p.m. at the church.

For further information please call BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at 219-844-1600 or visit us at www.bockenfunerals.com.
Published in The Times on Nov. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.