Sylvia Pratt (nee Hernandez)

HAMMOND, IN - Sylvia Pratt, 76, of Hammond, entered heaven's gates on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at her youngest daughter's residence, with her loving family by her side. She fought a courageous battle with cancer. Sylvia was born on September 26, 1943, in Monterrey, Mexico, to the late Guillermo and Emma Hernandez. The family moved to the United States in 1948. She attended school in Hammond and graduated from George Rogers Clark in 1961.

She married the late Raymond O. Pratt on October 24, 1964. They spent 16 wonderful and happy years of married life together before his passing in December, 1980. Sylvia, a loving mother, raised her two young daughters, Laura and Christine, all by herself. Laura Traficante (Joe) of Valparaiso, IN and Christine (Rick) Rodriguez of Portage, IN. She also was the devoted grandmother of five grandchildren: Eric Pratt and Anthony, Adrianna, Gabriella & Brianna Traficante.

Sylvia worked a 30-year career, in Chicago, IL, for Deutsche Bank (formerly Zurich Scudder Investments and formerly Kemper Funds) as a Senior Administrative Assistant in the Human Resources Department. She commuted to the city, via the South Shore Train Line. Sylvia was a people person and a friend to many. She created many friendships, within her professional and personal life, throughout the years. Her vivacious zest for living and genuine gift of gab immediately put people at ease and made them feel comfortable. People, of all ages, simply gravitated toward her, often looking to her as a mother figure and confidant.

After retirement, Sylvia continued to give of herself and give to the community by volunteering as the President of The Friends of the Hammond Public Library. She would help in the library bookstore and also help with the monthly book sale. She also volunteered her time at Franciscan Health in Hammond and Munster. Sylvia was an election worker at her local voting poll. She recently had become a Lion with the Lions Club. Sylvia had a strong faith and was an active member and Financial Secretary of St. Hedwig's Parish, in Chicago, IL, for the past five years. She helped prepare the church hall for the monthly Penny Social Dinners. Sylvia's other passions, in life, were reading, playing Scrabble, solving crossword puzzles, cooking, baking and spending time with her family. She took delight in preparing food for the people she loved. She made a fabulous banana nut bread and also made cultural specialties such as salsa and flan. She was a strong, independent, positive and upbeat woman with a busy social life. She especially enjoyed attending live theater. She also enjoyed a good debate on any topic.

Sylvia requested a cremation and a celebration of life, instead of a traditional funeral or memorial service. Friends will be notified of the date and location of her celebration of life, in the near future.

The family would like to thank all of Sylvia's close friends for the outpouring of love and support. Laura and Christine would like to express sincere gratitude to dear friend Maribel Rojas for her devotion, encouragement and comfort during our most difficult time. The family would also like to thank the Saint Mary Medical Center Staff of doctors and nurses and therapy staff, especially those on 3 West - Surgical Pavilion. An extra special thank you goes to Dr. Dafer Al-Haddadin, for his endless efforts, support and compassion.

Her beautiful life and legacy will be forever honored by her daughters, Laura and Christine. Sylvia's values, traditions and memory will be carried on and she will live in the hearts of all that loved her.

Cremation entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, www.reesfuneralhomes.com.